Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually launches several development projects

He virtually launched the unique Digital Criminal Case Management System (CCMS) Platform of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

By ANI Published Date - 14 March 2024, 10:10 PM

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah virtually launched several development projects across the country on Thursday.

Amit Shah e-inaugurated office premises and laid the foundation for a residential complex of the NIA Jammu, Kochi, Raipur, via video conferencing.

Home Minister Amit Shah also launched a mobile app ‘Sankalan’ – a compendium of New Criminal Laws by NCRB.

The app has been designed to navigate through new criminal laws as a bridge between old and new criminal laws.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participated in various development projects, worth Rs 3012 crores, in Ahmedabad earlier today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated at the event, via video conferencing.

CM Bhupendra Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a development gift of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the last 1 week. Works worth Rs 3012 crore are being handed over by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today. Many cities of Gujarat and the country have developed under the Modi government. 100 cities of Gujarat are moving towards becoming smart cities.”

He further said that the public is getting the benefits of various schemes directly due to the double-engine government.