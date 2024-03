Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah urges Telangana BJP leaders to win 12 seats | Telangana News

Union Minister Amit Shah urged Telangana BJP leaders to unite and aim for 12 Parliament seats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:18 AM

Union Minister Amit Shah urged Telangana BJP leaders to unite and aim for 12 Parliament seats, addressing weak polling booth presence and strategies to strengthen booth committees.