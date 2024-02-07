Union Minister Kishan Reddy reviewes Secunderabad railway station upgradation works

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern region, G Kishan Reddy was accompanied by SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 09:17 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern region, G.Kishan Reddy visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and reviewed the ongoing upgradation work on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials.

The Minister visited the construction site on both sides of the station building and took a first-hand update about the progress of the developmental works.

Later, addressing the media at the station, the Kishan Reddy said that almost 20 to 25 per cent of the work has already been completed. The entire project is targeted to be completed by end of 2025. The station is being redeveloped with a cost of approximately Rs. 700 crore.

“The redeveloped station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities. It will be completely transformed and will be on par with airports,” Reddy said.

Further, Kishan Reddy informed that the redeveloped station will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators and 2 travelators. To facilitate the passengers, multi-modal connectivity is being provided to east and west metro stations as well as bus station.

He said that the station will have spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities, retail shops mainly promoting vocal for local products etc.