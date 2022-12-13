Secunderabad Railway Station upgradation work gains momentum

A new building incorporating the RPF Armory and cash guard are to come up as part of the station upgradation and this requires dismantling of Old Railway Quarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: To complete the upgradation of Secunderabad station within the targeted time of 36 months, necessary ground work has already commenced, according to the South Central Railway.

Topographic survey of the site has been completed giving complete details of the location. Geo-technic investigation i.e., soil exploration has also been conducted at various locations of north and south terminals of station building for identifying the soil strata and to design the building structures/steel structures foundations suitably.

Also Read SCR takes up upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station

A new building incorporating the RPF Armory and cash guard are to come up as part of the station upgradation and this requires dismantling of Old Railway Quarters. Accordingly, these structures have been dismantled to allow commencement of construction work.

To undertake the construction activity and to monitor in real-time basis, site office along with site laboratory has been established on the south side of the existing station building, the SCR said in a press release.