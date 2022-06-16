Union Minister pats local secretariat setup in Andhra Pradesh

05:41 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Dr L Murugan has lauded the YS Jagan government for setting up a Secretariat system for the benefit of the people.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the 36th Division Secretariat in the town here on Thursday, he observed that the state government has removed the middlemen to bring transparency in implementation of public welfare schemes. He was impressed with the Secretariat system as one volunteer is assigned for 50 families and each division has its own secretariat to help people receive the government benefits at their doorsteps.

Earlier in the day, Dr Murugan tested the functioning of Disha app, a women safety app, using the phone of a woman employee at the secretariat. He got a call from the control room as soon as he pressed the SOS button and he answered it saying that he had pressed the SOS button only to check the functioning of the Disha app.

He also commended the initiatives being taken up by the state government for the safety of women through disha app, control rooms and special police station.