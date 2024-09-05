Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to undertake aerial survey of Khammam flood-affected areas

Chouhan will be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay. They are scheduled to tour from 9 am. to 2 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 07:59 PM

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undertake an aerial survey of the flood damage in Khammam district on Friday.

Chouhan will be accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay. They are scheduled to tour from 9 am. to 2 pm. They will be briefed by the officials concerned about the property loss during the recent heavy rains.

Later, Sanjay will proceed towards Kodad to assess the flood damage in the area at around 4 pm, according to an official release issued here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Coal Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy deputed two teams, led by Bandi Sanjay and party MP Etala Rajendar, to tour the flood-affected areas in the State.

Sanjay’s team will tour Khammam and Kodad along with former MLA Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy and MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy.

Eatala Rajendar’s team will tour Mahbubabad and Mulugu along with the party’s legislature party head Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, State general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu and MLA Ramarao Patil.