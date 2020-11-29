Union welfare schemes for all: Amit Shah

When asked why the BJP Ministers had not visited Hyderabad during the recent floods and did not release any funds towards flood relief, Shah sought to know whether the Chief Minister or AIMIM leaders had visited any flood-affected areas.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Union government’s welfare schemes were meant for all, irrespective of their religion. He said the majority people of Hyderabad will not be treated as “secondary citizens” if BJP wins the GHMC elections. He vowed to get rid of the culture of Nizams who, he said, had once sought to merge Hyderabad State with Pakistan. “We shall transform Hyderabad into a mini Bharat and not be stuck in Nawabi and Nizami culture,” Shah said.

When asked why the BJP Ministers had not visited Hyderabad during the recent floods and did not release any funds towards flood relief, Shah sought to know whether the Chief Minister or AIMIM leaders had visited any flood-affected areas. He claimed that the Centre gave Rs 500 crore to Telangana State under State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF). Further, he blamed MIM for large-scale encroachment of nalas and tanks in Hyderabad. “The State government did not take action only because of their appeasement policy towards the MIM, which led to the recent deluge,” he said, adding that if the BJP is voted to power, it will demolish all illegal structures in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the Centre not acting against the Rohingyas who were staying illegally in the country, Shah said people have watched on their television sets as to who made a hue and cry in Parliament when the Centre brought a bill to repatriate Rohingyas (referring to CAA). “Let Owaisi give it in writing and see what action we will take,” he said, addressing the media here.

Promising to develop Hyderabad into an international IT hub, Shah also claimed credit for large-scale investments in Hyderabad. “It was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies that the city has been receiving huge foreign direct investments,” he claimed. He said the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and assured to complete the entire 72 km stretch.

Shah questioned the TRS government on what happened to its 100-day plan of developing Hyderabad announced during the last GHMC elections in 2016. “They promised one lakh double bedroom houses for the poor, but not even 1,100 were built. What happened to drinking water connections, dump yards, cleaning of Hussain Sagar, new hospitals and Musi River development?” he questioned.

