Unique Deepavali with the departed

Karimnagar: Deepavali is celebrated at homes across the country with diyas, colourful lighting and bursting of firecrackers. There is, however, a unique practice among the Scheduled Caste population in Karimnagar town, who celebrate the festival at Kashmirgadda cemetery with all the gaiety that accompanies the festival of lights.

Strictly following the Supreme Court’s directions to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm, over 5,000 people from the community visited Kashmirgadda cemetery, paid tributes to the loved ones by offering various dishes that they used to enjoy during their lifetime and then began the festivities.

During the day, families gave a fresh coat of painting to the graves of their loved ones and decorated them with flowers and lamps, and later in the evening, they brought food items to the cemetery. While some of them came with vegetarian food, others offered various types of non-vegetarian dishes. Some also offered liquor, toddy, beedi, cigarette and gutka packets.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the graveyard for this unique Deepavali celebration. Besides cleaning up the cemetery, adequate arrangements were made to provide lighting and drinking water to the people visiting the graveyard. Flexies of local politicians dotted the stretch of road leading to the graveyard from the main road.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Jagan, employed with a private firm, said they offer food items and celebrate Deepavali at the graveyard in memory of their loved ones. When asked why they celebrate the festival at the graveyard, he said it had been a practice that they had been following for decades.

P Ganesh, another visitor, said compared to previous years, bursting of crackers was less this time around due to the pandemic.

Earlier, people used to sit together for hours together and exchanged views, which was missing this time. People returned home within a short time after placing food, liquor and other items at the graves, he said.

Local MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others visited the graveyard and took part in the celebrations.

