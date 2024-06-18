Unique record: Cadaver liver transplants save two lives in one day in Hyderabad

The team worked non-stop for over a day to ensure the two vital donor liver organs were transported from different locations to Hyderabad and transplant surgery was conducted successfully here.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 June 2024, 03:40 PM

Hyderabad: In a unique record, a team of over 40 care givers led by senior transplant surgeons from Hyderabad-based South Asian Liver Institute, conducted two cadaver liver transplants in one day and saved two patients suffering from end-stage liver disease.

The team comprising over 10 senior anesthesia specialists, surgeons, over 20 nurses and paramedical staff, led by senior liver surgeon and founder, Dr Tom Cherian worked non-stop for over a day to ensure the two vital donor liver organs were transported from different locations to Hyderabad and transplant surgery taken up here.

Last week, the hospital received an alert about availability of a cadaver donor liver in Nagpur. In the middle of retrieving the donor organ and transporting it to Hyderabad by a flight, the hospital was alerted again about the availability of another cadaver donor liver in Hyderabad.

“Although this meant that the care giving team would have to work without rest for over 36 hours, as our patients cannot survive long without a liver transplant, we decided to bring in the resources to make it happen,” says Dr Tom Charian.

By deploying transplant coordinators, extra staff, ground logistics for transportation of donor organs, the team conducted two liver transplant surgeries and both the liver recipients, post-transplant surgery were doing well and will be discharged soon.