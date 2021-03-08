University of Cincinnati, a place for innovation

Since its formation, the university has been the birthplace of numerous ground-breaking discoveries such as the first cooperative education program in the world

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:17 am 10:53 pm

Founded in 1819 as Cincinnati College, University of Cincinnati (UC) is the oldest institution of higher education in Cincinnati and the second-largest university in Ohio. UC is a public research university with an enrollment of more than 46,000 students and has been named “Among the top tier of the Best National Universities” according to US News & World Report.

Since its formation, the university has been the birthplace of numerous ground-breaking discoveries such as the first cooperative education program in the world. Established in 1906, this program provides professional experience along with classroom learning. Notable inventions and discoveries accredited to UC researchers include the world’s first electronic organ, the antihistamine, the heart-lung machine and the oral polio vaccine.

The university has four major campuses with Cincinnati’s main campus and medical campus in Clifton Heights and branch campuses in Blue Ash and Clermont. The University of Cincinnati offers students a balance of educational excellence and real-world experience.

The University of Cincinnati offers hundreds of programs of study, including graduate degrees in business, law, and engineering. The university also has several highly ranked fine arts and health master’s programs. Located just east of the uptown campus, the UC Academic Health Center is home to four colleges, patient-care facilities, and major research laboratories. This center is famed for offering the first nursing bachelor’s degrees in 1916 and developing the first live, attenuated polio vaccine in the 1960s.

The university has several departments that provide a wide range of subjects, giving students a huge scope to choose the subjects according to their field of interest. A few of the departments are the Department of Art and Sciences, Department of Business, Department of Design, Art and Architecture, Department of Medicine and Nursing, Department of Pharmacy, and the Department of Performing Arts. The University of Cincinnati is also home to the Institute for Policy Research.

As the global founder of cooperative education, UC remains a world-class leader in experience-based learning. US News & World Report ranks UC’s co-op program in the Top 5 in the country. The National Science Foundation places UC in the top 40 among America’s public research universities, and UC is one of only 115 institutions classified as housing the very highest activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

US News & World Report ranks UC in the Top Tier of America’s Best Colleges (64th among public universities), and Reuters recently named UC among the world’s top 100 most-innovative universities, one of only 46 US universities to make that prestigious list.

The university’s campus setting continues to garner worldwide acclaim, with The New York Times highlighting UC’s dramatic campus renovation of the past quarter-century “the most ambitious campus design program in the country.” Also, Forbes, Delta Sky, and Travel + Leisure magazines have all highlighted UC as one of the world’s most beautiful campuses. It’s also a sustainable one where all new construction and major renovations are completed to LEED Silver standards or higher whenever possible.

UC students earn $65 million annually working in about 6,000 co-op placements for 1,800 local, regional, national, and international employers, including Apple, Boeing, Disney, Duke Energy, Fisher Price, General Electric, HBO, Kroger, NASA, Nike, Toyota and many more.

Famous Alumni & Faculty: Astronaut Neil Armstrong; President and later Chief Justice William Howard Taft; Eula Bingham – environmental scientist and one-time head of OSHA; Albert Sabin – developer of the oral polio vaccine; and prima ballerina Suzanne Farrell.

