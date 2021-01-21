University of Hyderabad logo unveiled on rock

The 10X12 feet logo has been sculpted from natural rock identified from within the campus and mobilised to the front gate

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile inaugurated a natural rock statue sculptured with the university logo in front of the main gate here on Thursday.

The 10X12 feet logo that has been sculpted from natural rock identified from within the campus and mobilised to the front gate was sculpted by the university’s alumni, Dhiraj Kumar and Masum Asick Molla, from the Department of Fine Arts. The rock statue is is visible to the commuters passing on Lingampally – Gachibowli main road along with the ones who enter the campus.

The university Pro Vice-Chancellors, Deans of Schools, Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, University Engineer, among others, were present on the occasion.

