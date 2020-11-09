University of Hyderabad shines in RUR rankings

Out of the 13 institutions figuring in this ranking from India, UoH is the only University to be ranked after IISc, the IITs and IISER-Pune, in the top seven in India.

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has performed exceedingly well in the recently released RUR 2020 Life Sciences World University Rankings by RUR Rankings Agency in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, a press release said. The rankings are dedicated to highlight the performance of more than 800 world’s higher education institutions by 20 indicators grouped: teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

Out of the 13 institutions figuring in this ranking from India, UoH is the only University to be ranked after IISc, the IITs and IISER-Pune, in the top seven in India. It stands 363rd out of 829 institutions globally. “It’s gratifying to note that our university is recognised in the top 365 institutions of the world. It’s even more satisfying to see the university among the top 75 institutions in terms of its teaching. Our faculty have been producing excellent research and providing the right impetus for the younger faculty to follow,” Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad said.

