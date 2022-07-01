University of Hyderabad signs MoU with Ecole Superiere des Beaux Arts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) through the Department of Fine Arts, SN School of Arts & Communication, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ecole Superiere des Beaux Arts, Bordeaux (EBABX) to offer one academic programme on art pedagogy, art making and creative processes for students and faculty of the institutions.

Designed as a Teaching Exchange Programme, it provides the opportunity for one faculty member and five students from each school each year to spend 10 days in the partner institution. The aim is to foster dialogues, and design collaborative exchanges on art pedagogy, art making and creative processes, the UoH said on Friday.