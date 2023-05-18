University of Hyderabad startup comes up with potential treatment for diabetes

Reagene Innovation developed chicken antibodies to a protein SGLT1 to achieve blocking intestinal glucose absorption which could lower glucose levels

07:20 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: In what could come as a relief for people suffering from diabetes, the Reagene Innovation Private Limited, a start-up company incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST incubation centre, University of Hyderabad, has come up with a potential new treatment option, which reduces blood glucose.

Diabetes (Type I, Type 2 and gestational diabetes) is a disease in which blood glucose levels rise in an uncontrolled manner causing damage to heart, kidney, eyes and nerves. There are several drugs available to treat Type 2 diabetes, yet many patients cannot attain normal glucose levels.

About 70 per cent of blood glucose could be derived from diet and inhibiting absorption of dietary glucose by the small intestine could lower glucose levels. To achieve blocking intestinal glucose absorption, the scientists of the start-up developed chicken antibodies to a protein SGLT1, which transports glucose. The developed chicken antibodies to SGLT1 show that the antibodies improve glucose levels and glycemic profile in animal models demonstrating potential new therapy for humans.

Using chicken derived IgY antibodies in humans is accepted by regulatory bodies in the world. So, this approach is highly feasible as treatment for diabetes, said Dr. Satish Chandran, CEO, ProdIgY Bio Inc, USA, a collaborator of Reagene. “Type 2 diabetes needs new approaches urgently so demonstration of a new potential treatment option is very exciting,” said Dr. Subrahmanyam Vangala, Co-Founder, Reagene Innovations. Reagene Co-Founder and lead scientist Dr. Uday Saxena said bringing relief to millions of diabetics through new ideas by Indian start-ups was needed because India has the world’s highest number of diabetics.

ASPIRE BioNEST Incubator Directors Professors GS Prasad and S Rajagopal said the start-up ecosystem at BIONEST was built to support startups with new ideas and every new innovation developed at the incubator adds significant value.

