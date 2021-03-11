University of Hyderabad to permit more students on campus

All PhD students, except those who joined in 2020-21, can resume their research work on campus.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday announced a new phase in the reopening of its campus for enabling in-person academic activities, with an additional 2,000 students permitted to return.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile has approved the recommendations of the Task Force headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala to permit the return of all terminal semester post-graduate students who will complete their respective programmes and graduate in June.

Additionally, all PhD students, except those who joined in 2020-21, can resume their research work on campus, the UoH said.

“For now, all Master’s students who joined the University in 2020 will continue to have online classes. The return will be entirely voluntary and the University will continue teaching-learning activities online for those who wish to remain home,” it said.

The Task Force has mandated that all students returning in the latest phase must produce a Covid-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test, sign an undertaking and spend a minimum of three days in isolation at a campus facility, it said, adding that those returning from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, where there was a reported surge in cases, have to spend seven days in isolation.

Depending on class sizes, all academic units were advised to prepare for physical classes as well as instruction in the blended mode (combination of offline and online), following all Covid-related protocols.

The latest announcement comes after 1,300 students were allowed, including research scholars and final semester students in the Sciences and practical disciplines such as performing arts and fine arts, to return to campus and stay in hostels. The University has already facilitated senior research scholars to complete thesis submissions, commenced online teaching since August, reopened its main library and provided remote access to digital resources to all students and faculty, apart from putting in place digital access grant to address problems of digital divide. Laboratory sessions for Science students too were resumed.

