University of Wisconsin, a network for life

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft did his Master’s in Computer Sciene from the university

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 11:20 pm 6:46 pm

If anyone is asked as to who the CEO of Microsoft is, almost every Telugu speaking techie and Indian would instantly recall the name Satya Nadella. But what many would not know is that Satya Nadella did his Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Remembered as an extremely talented graduate student who was one of scores of students from India attracted to UWM’s strong computer science program, UWM alumnus Satya Nadella received a master’s degree in computer science at UWM in 1990. Satya Nadella who is the CEO of Microsoft is a citizen of Hyderabad having done his schooling from HPS, Hyderabad.

Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UW–Milwaukee, UWM, or Milwaukee) is a public urban research university – the largest university in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a member of the University of Wisconsin System and also one of the two doctoral degree-granting public universities and the second-largest university in Wisconsin.

UWM provides a wide array of environments for study and work from its picturesque main campus on Milwaukee’s east side to the Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, two-year campuses in Waukesha and Washington County, and field stations in Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. With a mission to make higher education accessible at every age and stage of life, UWM welcomes first-generation students who arrive from high school or years later after starting families or after serving in the military or changing careers.

One of the key advantages UW-Milwaukee students have is the city and the strong career network it provides. 1,766 companies actively recruit interns and employees from UWM each year. Many of those internships turn into full-time jobs for students after they’ve graduated. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee provides affordable, world-class education to 26,000 students; in terms of international profile, UWM has around 1,000 international students from 90 countries and over 600 students studying abroad annually. Its 15 schools and colleges include Wisconsin’s only schools of architecture, freshwater sciences, and public health; UWM has the only school in the US dedicated exclusively to freshwater sciences – which can count on the ideal research facility in the shape of Lake Michigan.

UWM is one of the nation’s top 131 research universities as recognized by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The university is classified among “R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest research activity.” As one of the nation’s top research universities, UWM partners with leading companies in Wisconsin and beyond to advance knowledge, bring discoveries to market, and prepare students for work in a global economy. Seventy-four percent of our 191,000 alumni live and work in Wisconsin, further contributing to the state’s health, vibrancy, and economic growth.

UWM offers 199-degree programs with classes taught by faculty members recognized worldwide as experts in their fields. It is also home to Wisconsin’s largest online education program, with more than 850 classes and 40 fully online certificate and degree programs. The university is home to the state’s largest collaboration of health sciences, nursing, and public health programs through its Partners for Health initiative. It also boasts one of the world’s top film programs, the state’s largest school of education, and Wisconsin’s only program in American Sign Language. Other major programs include business, engineering, and information studies.

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Rankings include: #298-#389 in National Universities; #243 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie); #154-#209 in Top Public Schools; #132 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (tie). Notable alumni include Golda Meir- a founder of the state of Israel; Jim Rygiel – three-time Academy Award winner for digital effects in the “Lord of the Rings” films; and James L. Ziemer, former president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

-Prof. KP Singh,

Founder & CEO, IMFS

Mail Id: [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .