UNSC lists LeT’s Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

India sought to declare the LeT leader as a global terrorist last year, but the proposal was blocked by China, but on January 16, China lifted its hold and Makki was declared a global terrorist.

By IANS Published Date - 01:51 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Source: IANS.

New Delhi: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist. Makki is a relative of LeT head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

India sought to declare the LeT leader as a global terrorist last year, but the proposal was blocked by China. On January 16, China lifted its hold and Makki was declared a global terrorist.

The UN in its statement said: “On January 16, 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Makki is the head of the political wing of LeT and has been carrying out terror activities, terror funding and recruitment. The U.S. government has announced a reward of $2 million on Makki. Washington and New Delhi had already designated Makki as a terrorist under thier laws before the UNSC’s decision.