Hyderabad shivers as temperature drops 7 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: A light rainfall that persisted through the day was only one side of the sudden change in the city’s weather on Friday. The change that more people noticed was the sharp fall in temperatures, which dropped seven degrees below normal to 22.7 degree Celsius.

The drizzle and low temperature combination made people reach out for their sweaters and jackets quite early in the day, with many also getting drenched by the time they reached homes in the evening on account of the light rain.

Similar light rains are expected on Saturday as well. The sky too could be generally cloudy with possibility of rain or thunderstorms, according to weather officials. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hayathanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 5.3 mm till 6 pm, followed by Uppal (4.8 mm), Hasthinapuram (4.3 mm) and Bandlaguda (4.0 mm). Apart from Hyderabad, districts including Warangal Rural, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy too witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

On the temperature side, the minimum temperature on Thursday night was 18 degree Celsius, which was still two degrees above the normal 16 degree Celsius witnessed usually during this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the prevailing weather conditions to a well-marked low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 2.6 mm was recorded at Khairatabad, while the maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius was registered at Manikonda. “Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers can be expected at many places on Saturday. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 26 degrees to 28 degrees and minimum temperatures in the range of 17 degrees to 19 degrees,” a TSDPS forecast said.

