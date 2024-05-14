UoH alumna Vasanthi Peddireddy selected for IFS with All India 50th Rank

Since its inception in 2008, the MBA Healthcare and Hospital Management program has consistently produced outstanding individuals, ranging from healthcare and hospital managers to civil servants.

Hyderabad: Vasanthi Peddireddy, an alumna of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) who completed her MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management (Batch 2015-17), has been selected for the Indian Forest Service (IFS), by securing an All India Rank 50.

Notable alumni like Dr. Rani Susmita, who secured the 1st Rank in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group 1 examination and became a Deputy Collector, exemplify the program’s success. Two more alumni, Haritha Katragadda and Vijay Kumar Peyyala are serving as IRS officers, who studied MBA (General) in early 2000 from the School of Management Studies.