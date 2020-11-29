UoH faculty hangs self in campus

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: A Professor from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) committed suicide in his residence on the university campus here on Sunday morning. He is suspected to have ended his life over family problems, police said.

Police said Dr Rishi Bharadwaj (40), a native of Himachal Pradesh was an assistant professor and the Head of the Department of Optometry, School of Medical Science.

According to the police, Bharadwaj was having family problems for some months now and was depressed for the last some days. He committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom, when his wife went out on a morning walk.

He was found hanging by his wife when she returned and was immediately shifted to Citizen Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

On receiving information, the Gachibowli police visited the spot and have taken up investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

