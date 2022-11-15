UoH invites applications for MBA programme

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for admissions to MBA batch 2023-25. The applicants must have a graduation degree with 60 per cent of marks and Common Admission Test (CAT)-2022 score. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply. For admission notification, prospectus and online application link, visit http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/mba23.html

The last date to apply is December 15. For enquiries, contact on 040-23135000 or email at deanms@uohyd.ac.in.