UoH professor selected for Fullbright-Nehru award

Prof. Siva Kumar will visit the United States of America in September 2023 for two weeks on this fellowship to learn about various facets of US higher education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Professor Nadimpalli Siva Kumar, Senior Professor in the Biochemistry Department at the University of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Professor Nadimpalli Siva Kumar, Senior Professor in the Biochemistry Department at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Seminar Award.

Prof. Siva Kumar, who is former Director, Office for International Affairs, former Head of the Biochemistry Department and present Dean, School of Life Sciences, will visit the United States of America in September 2023 for two weeks on this fellowship to learn about various facets of US higher education, including the types of institutions, accreditation, curriculum development, fund-raising, student services and international education on US campuses, as well as share knowledge on Indian higher education. During his visits and meetings at select campuses and organizations, he will discuss on topics that include research collaborations, faculty and student exchanges, and study abroad program, the UoH release said.

Also Read GHASL signs Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO