GHASL signs Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) has signed a Land Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt. Ltd (SAESIPL), on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) has signed a Land Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt. Ltd (SAESIPL), on Monday.

As per the agreement, GHASL will lease land to Safran who will build and operate the Engine MRO facility for LEAP turbofan engines. Spread across 23.5 acres of the land parcel within SEZ area of GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park, this facility will occupy around 36,500 sqm of built-up space.

The construction of the facility will commence in September 2023 and it will be handed over in December 2024. This facility in Hyderabad will be the largest MRO center in the Safran Aircraft Engines network.

“The facility will initially have the capacity to service 100 engines per annum, which will gradually increase, to around 300 engines by 2035. It will also generate ample employment opportunities in the state of Telangana,” said Aman Kapoor, CEO of GMR Airport Land Development

Operations are set to commence in 2025 and will employ about 1000 workers at its peak operation capacity. The new facility will operate on 100% sustainable green energy utilized from the GMR Solar farm, noted a press release.