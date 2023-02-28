UoH retains top position in latest Nature Index rankings

The UoH has been ranked first among Indian universities and 16th among all institutions in India in the academic sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) retained its top position in the latest Nature Index rankings.

The Nature Index is an indicator of high quality research in Natural and Physical Sciences including Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The rankings are based on the Nature Index data from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022.

The UoH received a count of 66 and a share of 20.26 under the academic sector, which includes the subjects Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth and Environment Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Expressing his delight at university’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, Vice Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao said the UoH has been performing well in all disciplines and compared to last year the university’s share has increased.

“Being a multidisciplinary university our performance is very good. Glad our university is in the top against the top 100 universities in the world, in the respective disciplines. I must congratulate all at the UoH for this performance and let’s all put in our best to be in the top globally,” he added.

More details at https://www.nature.com/nature-index/institution-outputs/generate/all/countries-India/academic.