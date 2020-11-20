UOH startup develops new technology to make Favipiravir

The developed synthetic process technology is cost effective and eco-friendly which uses less solvents and easy to isolate the target molecule in large quantities

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Aptus Therapeutics, a startup at ASPIRE-TBI, University of Hyderabad (UoH), which focuses on Synthetic Chemistry and Chemo Enzymatic Chemistry, has developed novel and innovative methods for manufacturing Favipiravir, an antiviral drug. Currently, the drug is being used in combating Covid-19.

The developed synthetic process technology is cost effective and eco-friendly which uses less solvents and easy to isolate the target molecule in large quantities. The firm has successfully developed and validated the technology for commercial bulk production, the UoH said in a press release, on Friday.

To achieve this, the Aptus Therapeutics associated with Fleming Laboratories, Hyderabad, for bulk production and currently has made an agreement with a Russian firm to supply in large quantities, it said.

It has also developed another commercially potential natural therapeutic molecule ‘FL-09’, Cholesterol lowering drug using green chemistry methodologies. The startup developed this technology at ASPIRE-TBI, UoH and it has reached commercialisation stage this year.

Dr Prakash from Fleming Laboratories and Dr Koti Reddy from Aptus Therapeutics exchanged Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile and other officials of the university on Friday. The expected turnover of these technologies is over Rs 50 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .