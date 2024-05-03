UoH students protest closure of case filed after Rohith Vemula suicide

The protesting students alleged that police gave a clean chit to all the accused without going through facts of the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 09:11 PM

Rohith Vemula

Hyderabad: A protest was held on Friday by some student organizations of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) condemning the State police’s closure report on the case filed following suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar in the university in 2016.

The protesting students alleged that police gave a clean chit to all the accused without going through facts of the case.

In a statement, students claimed the report went to extraordinary lengths to discredit the caste identity of Rohith. “The report brushes over the ample evidence that attests to Rohith’s SC status but cherry picks any testimony that discredits this, paying no heed to reliability or conflicts of interest. The report relies solely on the caste report issued by the Guntur Collector on 10.02.2017 and overlooks the challenge to the report by the family of Rohith,” students said.

Students appealed to the State Congress government to ensure that justice prevails and demanded action against the two investigating officers. “We only appeal for a fair and unbiased investigation. We will fight until justice is achieved,” students added.