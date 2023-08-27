UP: 50 kilograms of contraband drugs incinerated in Sitapur

Sitapur District Drug Disposal Committee disposed of about 50 kilograms of contraband drugs which were seized by the police from time to time

By ANI Published Date - 08:50 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

ANI Photo

Sitapur: Sitapur District Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) on Saturday disposed of about 50 kilograms of contraband drugs which were seized by the police from time to time and stored in the Malkhanas of the various police stations of the district, said authorities.

The destruction of the drugs was made in pursuance of a direction by the Director General of Police of the state which is based on a Supreme Court ruling, said authorities. The disposed contraband drugs include 31,900 grams of ganja and 590 grams of heroin.