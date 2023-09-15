UP Police bust international drug racket, 4 arrested

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an international drug racket operating across several states in India and arrested four people.

The police also seized cannabis valued at Rs 3 crore from the accused individuals. Irfan Nasir Khan, Circle Officer of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Agra, said: “The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Shahid ,32, Noor Ahmed ,42, Noor Alam ,32, and Abid ,22. Investigations are underway in the matter.”

According to police, the four were arrested on Thursday while transporting substantial quantities of drugs. They confessed that the drugs had been sourced from Nepal.

The narcotics were intended for distribution in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and more locations. “Efforts to identify and apprehend other members of their network are in progress.” The accused hail from Barabanki, he said, adding that they have been sent to jail.