UP STF busts international gang of drug peddlers in Ayodhya

The arrested have been identified as Vimal Rajput, Jitendra, Ashish Yadav and Yogendra Singh Yadav, all residents of Kanpur.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:18 AM

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted an international gang of drug peddlers and arrested four persons from Ayodhya district.

All four were arrested on Monday from near Itaura Darshan Nagar crossing under Purakalandar police station of Ayodhya when they were on way to Kanpur by a four-wheeler. The cops also recovered 16.5 kg charas (hashish) from them and seized the car that was being used for transporting drugs.

According to Satyasen Yadav, additional superintendent of police (ASP), STF, the gang was active into drug trade for the past several years. During interrogation, the STF came to know that the gang was supplying drugs to one Manoj Tewari in Kanpur for the past several years. The STF is on the lookout for other members of the gang.