Upcoming SUVs launch in June 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Are you planning to buy an SUV? Then you are on the right page to know what the new SUVs launching in the month of June 2023. Top companies like BMW, Mercedes, and Maruti are set to launch their new model SUVs for this month.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its most awaited Jimny on June 7. The company recently stated that Maruti Suzuki Jimny has received 30,000 bookings for both manual and automatic variants since the announcement.

The Jimny’s 1.5-liter petrol engine generates 105 horsepower and 134 Nm of torque, and it may be combined with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. All Jimnys will be offered in a 4×4 configuration.

BMW M2

The BMW M2 made its debut last year on a worldwide scale, but its introduction and pricing announcement in India will happen on June 1. The F87 M2 went on sale from 2015 to 2021, and the new-generation M2 (G87) will replace it. An inline, 6-cylinder engine with 460 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque driving only the rear wheels powers this revolutionary automobile.

BMW M2 gearbox is available with an 8 speed automatic transmission as standard and a 6-speed manual gearbox for an additional premium

Honda Elevate

The new SUV from Honda will make its premiere in India on June 6 while the price will be revealed in August. The SUV, dubbed the Elevate, will be based on the same chassis as the current generation Honda City, which means it will have the same 1.5-liter engine with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The Elevate will not get a diesel engine.

Mercedes- AMG SL55

The new seventh-generation Mercedes SL roadster is making a long-awaited return to the Indian market on June 22, having previously been offered as the fifth-generation SL in 2012. Mercedes-Benz has opted to reintroduce the SL as the SL55 rather than the SL63, which is already available internationally. Mercedes boasts that the SL55’s 469hp, 700Nm twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 and nine-speed torque-converter transmission would propel it from 0 to 100kph in 3.9 seconds.