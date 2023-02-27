Hyderabad: Maruti launches SUV Fronx at Gem Nexa showroom

The Maruti Fronx is available with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines and offers best-in-class legroom and advanced safety features

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Marutis latest compact SUV Fronx was launched in the market at the Gem Nexa showroom in Malakpet

Hyderabad: Maruti’s latest compact SUV Fronx was launched at Gem Nexa showroom, Malakpet by Malakpet Circle Inspector, Srinivas in the presence of Branch Manager, SBI RK Puram, Shilpa, Managing Director, Gem Nexa, Raju Yadav, CEO, Kalpana Rao and others, a press release said.

Thanks to its loaded advanced features, the sales of the SUV are very good. About 50 cars have already been booked by customers at our Nexa Malakpet showroom and the deliveries will be from next month, MD, Gem Nexa Malakpet, Raju Yadav said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Malakpet market abuzz with red chilli farmers

The Maruti Fronx is available with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines and offers best-in-class legroom and advanced safety features like electronic stability program, hill hold assist and six airbags.

Released in four variants namely, the compact SUV has a 5 speed manual and 5 speed automatic transmission system. The showroom staff and customers were also present.