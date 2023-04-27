Uppal stadium to get facelift ahead of World Cup

HCA and BCCI will undertake the repair work for the stadium ahead of the October-November one-day World Cup in India. Hyderabad has been chosen as one of the centres that will conduct World Cup matches.

By N Jagannath Das Updated On - 09:51 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The 2003-constructed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is in for a major revamp. Soon after the IPL matches, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will undertake the repair work for the stadium ahead of the October-November one-day World Cup in India. Hyderabad has been chosen as one of the centres that will conduct World Cup matches.

The BCCI reportedly said there are plans for renovation of five stadiums in the country, including Hyderabad. According to reports, an estimate of Rs 117 crores may be required for the renovation work at RGIS. The common complaint among the spectators has been the lack of basic amenities in Hyderabad. The spectators face a lot of hardships, including the stinking washrooms, bradken chairs and poor entries to the stadium during big international matches.

Former CRPF Director General Kode Durga Prasad, who is assisting the Supreme Court appointed one-man committee of Justice L Nageswara Rao, admitted that the stadium was in a bad shape and it needed heavy repair work. “When we stepped in there was not one place where we thought it was good except the ground which is fantastic,” said Prasad.

According to Prasad, the biggest concern is the poor maintenance of the toilets and sumps. “The sumps were not cleaned for the last eight or nine years. The amount of muck was enormous. We had to clean it before the IPL season.’’

Prasad said it is a big task now. “We need to address the grievances of the spectators who pay money to watch the match. They should not be deprived of basic amenities, particularly the washrooms. Drinking water should also be provided. That is the reason we have ensured that 40 cooling drinking facilities in and around the stadium.’’

The other important aspect that needs immediate attention is the chairs at the stadium. They are either broken or poorly maintained. Now, all these chairs will be replaced before the World Cup.

This April, it will be five years since a strong gale blew away a portion of the canopy in the Southern Stand. It gave a bad and bare look forcing the spectators to bear the hot sun in day matches. But since then, thanks to the apathy and infighting of the administrators in the past, they were not able to be replaced with one. Finally, there is good news on this front also and Prasad said they will put new ones in immediately.

He even said canopies will be put in the Eastern and Western Stands which have been open since inception. “We don’t know whether time will permit us before the World Cup.’’ The present floodlights will be changed to LED lights while there will be new screens also. According to Prasad, turnstiles will be replaced with latest ones to ensure smoother entry to the stadium.

Apart from that a new chiller plant will come up. These chiller plants consist of equipment that collectively provide cooling for the building. “In the past the chiller plant was at a distance away from the dressing rooms and it was not sufficient enough to cool the rooms. The chiller plans are basically to regulate the comfort levels of many indoor environments. All the old elevators will be replaced with the new ones. “There will be new elevators as it needs to be changed and add a few more elevators. We already discussed with the BCCI.’’

Incidentally, a few BCCI officials, led by their CEO, inspected the stadium during IPL’s first match in Hyderabad. “They immediately agreed to the changes. But we told them clearly that they should handle the funds in the renovation work of the stadium. We are shortly going to BCCI and place our requirements.’’

Prasad signed off by saying the halls at the Stadium will be adorned with Hyderabad players who represented the country.