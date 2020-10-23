UPSC announces Civil Services prelims results

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination held on October 4. The results are available on the website https://upsconline.nic.in/.

The candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination have to appear for the Civil Services Main Examination. These candidates must apply again for the Main exam through the website https://upsconline.nic.in from October 28 to November 11. “All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I online and submit the same online for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, January 8, 2021,” the UPSC said.

A total of 46,121 candidates applied for the preliminary exam in Hyderabad and 20,669 attended the exam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .