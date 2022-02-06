UPSC: Vacancies up in Civil Services Exam, issues 861 in 2022

Hyderabad: In a boon for candidates appearing for the Civil Services Examination, the number of vacancies to be filled has gone up this year in comparison to the last two years.

The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently issued the Civil Services Examination 2022 notification with 861 vacancies. The number of vacancies notified in 2021 was 712 and 796 in 2020 respectively.

The present notification has been issued for 19 services. Of the total vacancies to be filled, this year includes 34 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. However, the final number of vacancies may undergo a change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities.

Like every year, the examination will be conducted in three stages i.e., preliminary, main and personality test. This year, the preliminary examination will be conducted in 77 centres in the country, including Hyderabad and Warangal, on June 5. The results of the preliminary exam are likely to be declared by the UPSC by the first week of July.

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked in the objective type question papers.

The allotment of centres will be on the “first-apply-first-allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen, the UPSC said.

Applicants, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones, it said and advised aspirants to apply early so that they could get a centre of their choice.

Candidates can submit online applications up to February 22, 6 pm. Eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-admit card will be made available to the candidates for downloading on the UPSC website https://upsconline.nic.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

“The number of aspirants has been increasing in the last few years. A 20 per cent increase in the number of vacancies increases the chances of success of every aspirant. Most of the vacancies are also expected in the top services like the IAS and IPS. Clearing the Preliminary has been the most formidable hurdle in the last few years and this year, higher number of aspirants are expected to be shortlisted for the Main,” said Gopalakrishna V, Director, Brain Tree, Hyderabad.

