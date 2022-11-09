Urvashi Rautela to play a Navy officer in Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:21 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

The close source has confirmed the news and we just can’t wait to see her in an intense role-playing of a Navy officer.

Hyderabad: Looks like Urvashi Rautela is making her way to the Telugu film industry as well, as the actor is now going to be seen in Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja starrer ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The upcoming action entertainer is directed by KS Ravidra (Bobby).

As per the sources, the actor is going to be seen playing the role of a Navy officer. “Urvashi has been roped in for the film by the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’, and the actor has been offered the role of a Navy officer. She will be doing a strong and intense role in this Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer. Urvashi has started shooting for her role.”

The close source has confirmed the news and we just can’t wait to see her in an intense role-playing of a Navy officer. The masala action entertainer is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while GK Mohan is its co-producer. ‘Walter Veeraiah’ is slated to release next year.

Meanwhile, the actor was seen celebrating the birthday of director Meher Ramesh, along with Chiranjeevi. The picture from the celebration is making the rounds over the internet, where the entire star cast is seen. The cast and crew brought in the ‘Bhola Shankar’ director’s birthday on the sets of ‘Waltair Veerayya’ in a grand way.

Check out the picture:

Wishing dearest @MeherRamesh Anna a very happy birthday 🎂 🎉

Super happy to Celebrate your birthday on our #WaltairVeerayya sets along with Boss @KChiruTweets 😍 May you be blessed with best of everything, have a Blockbuster year ahead. ❤️#HBDMeherRamesh pic.twitter.com/OoIMSrue31 — Bobby (@dirbobby) November 6, 2022

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen next in ‘Inspector Avinash’, opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by ‘365 Days’ director Barbara Bialowas.

The actor is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller titled ‘Black Rose’, which is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice’, along with the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.