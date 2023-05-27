US Ambassador savours authentic Hyderabad experience with Nimrah Cafés’ chai

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, made a stop at the famous Nimrah Café, renowned for its delicious chai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed his admiration for the iconic Charminar monument during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

During his visit, Ambassador Garcetti made a stop at the famous Nimrah Café, renowned for its delicious chai. Savoring a cup of tea, he shared his appreciation for Charminar through a tweet, stating, “Nothing symbolizes #Hyderabad quite like #Charminar and it’s easy to see why it stands as #Telangana’s most iconic monument.

From its 500-year history to its beautiful views of the Old City, it’s a breathtaking testament to this historic city. Oh yes, and the chai was great too!”

On Friday, he inaugurated the U.S. Consulate and paid a visit to T-Hub, recognised as the largest incubator globally. Impressed by the city’s potential, Garcetti described Hyderabad as the ‘future.’