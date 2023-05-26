US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praises Hyderabad, terms it ‘future’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti addressing a press conference at T-Hub in Hyderabad. (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: On his first visit to the city, the new US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Friday was all praise for Hyderabad, terming the city as the ‘future’.

After a visit to T-Hub, considered the largest incubator on the globe, the Ambassador speaking to the media persons said, “This place (Hyderabad) has captured my imagination. If you want to see the future, it’s right here in Hyderabad. You see it in the enthusiasm of the people, space like this (T-Hub) and growth, construction and momentum of the city.”

Telangana is playing an impressive role in not just start-up ecosystem but also translating ideas and dreams into reality and jobs, he observed. The US government was proud to open up the newest US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Garcetti, who also visited a clinic for transgender community here, said Hyderabad has built a city that belonged to everyone. On his visit to the ISB Hyderabad, the US Envoy said the ISB was not just contributing to building future Indian business leaders but studying business globally.

Recalling his visit to India as a teenager, Garcetti said he learnt a lot about the country and how deeply both the US and India were connected.

A lot has changed in India since he last came here in 1985, he said adding, “but what did not change is the spirit of India and warmth of its people and its ties and civilization, which stretches back to a millennium.”