US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visits Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:46 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Thursday welcomed the US Ambassador Eric Garcetti as he paid a visit to the magnificent Chowmahalla Palace in the Old City.

Expressing his adoration towards the iconic palace, the Ambassador took to Twitter and shared his experience. “For my first foray into #Hyderabad’s historic Old City, I enjoyed a delicious meal and wonderful conversation at the iconic #Chowmahalla Palace. A big thanks to Faiz Khan for organizing. It was a great introduction to Hyderabad! (sic),” he stated.

For my first foray into #Hyderabad’s historic Old City, I enjoyed a delicious meal and wonderful conversation at the iconic #Chowmahalla Palace. A big thanks to Faiz Khan for organizing. It was a great introduction to Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/p68BNODNNJ — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 25, 2023

Garcetti was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in March by US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a ceremonial event. Prior to his current diplomatic role, he served as the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.

Chowmahalla Palace holds a special place in Hyderabad’s rich history. The Palace served as the residence and seat of power for the Nizams of Hyderabad State, belonging to the Asaf Jahi dynasty from 1720 to 1948.

The palace now stands as a museum offering a glimpse into the regal lifestyle and cultural heritage of Hyderabad. It is one of the important historical tourist attractions for visitors and history enthusiasts.