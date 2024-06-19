| Us Approves New 360 Million Arms Sale To Taiwan For Drones Related Equipment

US approves new $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for drones, related equipment

Announcement comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory

By AP Published Date - 19 June 2024, 09:47 AM

Washington: The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material, the State Department said in a statement that is sure to draw condemnation from China.

The announcement was not unexpected but it comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to consolidate by force if necessary.

The sale includes 291 Altius-600M systems, which are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, with warheads. It also includes 720 Switchblade drones known as “extended-range loitering munitions,” the State Department said.

It said the sale “serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

It will “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” the department said.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te thanked the US for approving the latest arms sale to Taiwan during a press conference on Wednesday in Taipei. He said such authorisations help to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“In the future, we will continue to strengthen Taiwan’s national defense strength, whether through … military purchases or our own efforts,” he said.

The US statement claimed that the latest weapons transfer would not affect the military balance in the region.

The announcement was not unusual, although the US and China have in recent months sought to smooth tense relations.