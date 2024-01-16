Editorial: Message from Taiwan verdict

Beijing must realise that its threats directed at Taipei have been counterproductive to its own objectives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 11:30 PM

The victory of William Lai Ching-te, a pro-democracy and pro-sovereignty leader, in Taiwan’s presidential election, marks an open defiance of China whose aggressive and hegemonic policies are increasingly posing a threat to the tiny island nation. The win gives the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) an unprecedented third term in office, much to the chagrin of Beijing. The Chinese authorities lost no time in asserting that any efforts to promote the idea of Taiwan’s independence would be crushed mercilessly and even chided the United States for communicating with the president-elect whom Beijing dubs as ‘dangerous separatist leader’. China claims Taiwan, a bustling democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has never renounced force to bring it under its control. A strategically important island separated by a narrow 180-kilometre strait from communist-ruled China, Taiwan is a global leader in the manufacture of vital semiconductors and has been delicately managing frosty ties with an increasingly assertive Beijing. In the last few years, China has maintained a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, sending in warplanes and ships to its surroundings in what western nations see as an outright provocation. The communist nation firmly opposes the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in its affairs. The weeks leading up to the presidential election also saw a flurry of Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait’s sensitive median line, which Taipei authorities have slammed as a form of interference in the crucial poll.

The poll outcome, which represents the mood of Taiwanese people, should have a sobering effect on China. The authorities in Beijing must realise that their repeated threats directed at Taipei have been counterproductive to their own objectives and to preserving peace in the Asia-Pacific region. The focus of all the stakeholders should be on preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait and reducing tensions. Beijing should refrain from conducting threatening military manoeuvres around Taiwan and tone down its threats of military action. The current geopolitical balance around Taiwan is very fragile. For India, it makes great sense to align with Taiwan economically as both countries share common values of democracy and openness. Though New Delhi doesn’t formally recognise Taiwan, the two governments maintain unofficial diplomatic missions. India and Taiwan signed an updated bilateral investment agreement in 2018 in a bid to further expand economic ties. India does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, but it has also not publicly endorsed a ‘one China policy’. While Taiwan-India bilateral trade reached an all-time high of $7.7 billion in 2021, that figure only accounts for a fraction of the respective annual foreign trade. There is a huge potential for growth and a common interest for both countries to build a larger cooperative framework. India’s appetite for semiconductors is also rapidly increasing — estimated to touch $100 billion by 2025.