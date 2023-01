| Us Consulate General Hyderabad Asks Visa Applicants To Visit Its New Centre

US Consulate General Hyderabad asks visa applicants to visit its new centre

This new location will be effective from January 8.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General Hyderabad on Thursday asked all applicants visiting the Hyderabad Visa Application Centre for their scheduled appointments, document submission and passport collection to visit the new location i.e., Lower Concourse, Hitec City Metro Station, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

