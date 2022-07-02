US delegation visits Shyamala Gopalan Foundation office in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

A US delegation led by the USA's South Carolina State representative JA Moore visited SGEF's offices in Hyderabad and Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: A US delegation led by the USA’s South Carolina State representative JA Moore visited Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation’s (SGEF) offices in Hyderabad and at Paloncha in the district to deliberate upon the foundation’s activities in India. Duane Cooper of Strategic Films was also on the team. The delegation also attended seminars and met millennial leaders in Mumbai. During his visit Moore discussed about the society”s education, healthcare, sustainability, and social service initiatives and appreciated the Foundation”s climate change programmes, ”Tree for life” and ”No to plastic”, informed from the SGEF statement here on Saturday.

Moore stated that as a staunch supporter and personal friend of the US Vice President Kamala Harris, he endorsed her 2020 candidacy along with the President Joe Biden. And that was why he joined SGEF”s advisory board as the foundation was created to honour Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American mother who influenced her daughter Kamala Harris” life.

Prior to Hyderabad”s visit the US team met educational and entrepreneurial leaders in New Delhi. Moore felt it was heartening to witness India”s giant strides in developing the Covid-19 vaccine. The delegation lauded India”s contribution in developing many vaccines indigenously or manufacturing vaccines in collaboration. The US team credited the victory over the pandemic to the Indian government.

Moore said they were proud to visit Dr. Shyamala Gopalan”s hometown and honour her after visiting Chennai and participating in Sriram Educational Trust and Shyamala Gopalan Foundation events.

The team praised the SGEF founder N Suresh Reddy for his influential work, especially Sri World School, which aspires to revolutionise the education sector by providing never-before-seen educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world”s most distinctive educational Projects, Moore assured to share his findings with Vice President”s office soon after reaching US.

The US delegation paid rich tributes to Dr. Shyamala Gopalan and felicitated an astrologer MN Ramana Rao. Later in a interaction with SGEF team, Moore promised he and his crew would support the society”s excellent mission and to work with the foundation to create a World Summit on Education Series to share educational solutions, programmes, and innovation.

Many representatives, senators, and other US leaders would attend the formal ground-breaking of Sri World School in November 2022 in Hyderabad. The US delegation expressed their happiness over their visit to India and said their tour was a new beginning and a big leap towards a genuine educational collaboration between India and the US, the statement added.