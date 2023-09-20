US DoJ probes Tesla perks for Elon Musk

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is probing the allocation of Tesla funds for a confidential venture referred to as 'Project 42' within the company. This project involves Elon Musk's construction of a personal "glass house" in Texas.

By IANS Published Date - 12:00 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

San Francisco: Elon Musk is now reportedly under probe by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for personal benefits his electric car-making company Tesla may have provided him.

The DoJ is investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project — known internally at Tesla as ‘Project 42’ — for Musk to build a “glass house” for him in Texas.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The Justice Department wants to know whether Tesla properly disclosed the perks Musk received.

Tesla had said it doesn’t provide perks or personal benefits to top executives.

The billionaire himself clarified earlier this month that he is not building a “glass house” on Tesla money.

“Just want to reiterate that there is no glass house (metaphors don’t count lol) built, under construction or planned,” Musk posted on X.

“I’m not building any house of any kind anywhere. Period,” he added.

The US SEC has also reportedly opened a civil investigation into Tesla’s ‘Project 42’.

Earlier reports mentioned that Musk once planned a lavish glass house for himself near Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas, worth millions of dollars.