US ergonomics firm forays into Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based Humanscale, a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and wellness of work-life has forayed into Telangana with an exclusive store at HITEC City in Hyderabad, opened on Friday.

Humanscale through its India Distribution Partner, S Cube Ergonomics, set up a showroom in Hyderabad that will be a one-stop shop wherein customers can experience a range of office ergonomic products.

The store would not only aim to serve architects, designers, building project managers, facilities managers, IT managers, corporate heads, but also the professionals working from home, students, and small and medium enterprises. Humanscale has been selling its products in India through S Cube since 2014.

S Cube founder Sathish Nandagopal told Telangana Today, “Ergonomics segment in India is growing gradually, particularly driven by demand from multinationals in major metros of India including Hyderabad. We had set up our first store in Bengaluru last year, and Hyderabad is our second destination in the country. We were already doing Rs 15-20 crore worth of project business in Hyderabad every year in the last 4-5 years, catering to large corporates. Going forward, we will be foraying into Pune and plan to have at least ten stores in India in next 12-18 months, investing close to Rs 5 crore. We will also have dealer partners in other markets as part of our growth strategy.”

He added, “A good ergonomic posture is of critical importance at the workplace as a bad posture is potentially disastrous for health, the most common physical issues being neck stiffness, hunched posture, wrist aching and fatigue. Desks, chairs, monitors, keyboards and lighting all need to be assessed when creating a workspace, whether it is at the office or at home. Our focus is on offering simplicity, functionality, sustainability and longevity. With the showroom in Hyderabad now, we will be able to cater to the retail segment (non-corporate customers) as well.”

Alastair Stubbs, country manager-India, Humanscale, said, “Our new exclusive showroom at Hyderabad would showcase our global range of award-winning ergonomic office solutions, including self-adjusting seating, sit/stand desks, monitor arms and task lighting, that inspire movement and support the user in every posture.”

The key highlight of the new showroom would be the globally renowned ‘Freedom Chair’, designed by late Niels Diffrient, who has won 10 international awards for his design. There will also be ‘Work from Home (WFH) Executive Package’ from Humanscale to meet the current needs of the market.

When asked about the demand patterns, Nandagopal said, “Before Covid, the office sector accounted for most of the sales, but with the emergence of work from home scenario, about 25-30 per cent demand is likely to come from this segment. As work from home is becoming a prolonged phenomenon for employees, this will emerge as a fastest-growing segment. Hospitality is another area where there could be increased adoption of ergonomics products in future and is the same case with co-working space.”

