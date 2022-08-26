Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chhaiya Chhaiya with specially-abled fan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Shah Rukh Khan’s films and roles have charmed us for several years, and so has his off-screen attitude with fans. An old video of the actor has now gone viral on social media in which he is seen grooving to ‘Dil Se’ track ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ with a specially-abled fan.

The video is from 2017 when the actor arrived on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to promote his film. In the video, SRK can be seen dancing with a disabled fan in a wheelchair. The fan seemed to be delighted with the gesture of SRK and was seen all smiles. Several netizens commented that they found it heart-warming to see the duo together enjoying themselves.

With over 1.3 million views, the video received a tonne of applause from Twitter users in the comments. “This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was!” wrote a user. “The unmatched magic of @iamsrk. A man who is much more than his movies” wrote another.

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CJPVYO6nkH — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) August 25, 2022

The unmatched 🔥 magic of @iamsrk. A man who is much more than his movies. pic.twitter.com/IrsZajBte7 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 25, 2022

Real charm is not what you turn on and off depending on the place, occasion and the person. Charm is the ability to make a person, every person, feel wonderful irrespective of the place, occasion and identity. @iamsrk has it in huge dollops. That’s his not-so-secret secret https://t.co/ad8s6y6gaa — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) August 26, 2022