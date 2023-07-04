| Us Shooting After Local Festival Leaves Three Dead Eight Injured In Texas

Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival

Fort Worth: Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighbourhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighbourhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.