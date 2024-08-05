| Usa Pip China To Go On Top Of Olympics Medal Tally India On 57th

USA pip China to go on top of Olympics medal tally; India on 57th

Bag 19 gold, 26 silver and many as bronze medals; China slips to second position with with 19 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals

By IANS Published Date - 5 August 2024, 10:53 AM

USA's Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the Gold in the men's 100m final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, France. — Photo;PTI

Paris: After bagging two golds in athletics, the USA pipped China to go on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally and entered Day 10 of the competition with 19 gold, 26 silver and many as bronze medals for a total of 71 medals.

China, on the other hand, slipped to second with 19 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals for a total of 45 medals. Host France are sitting third with 44 medals, including 12 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze, followed by Australia on fourth place with 31 medals.

Great are placed fifth after winning 10 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals for a total of 37 medals. India, with three bronze medals, are currently sitting in 57th position.