Ustad Banne Nawab’s launches magical cooking pastes

These new masalas in paste form eliminates the need of adding every other thing which goes into cooking.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Ustad Banne Nawab’s has announced the launch of their new category of magical cooking pastes for easy cooking of biryanis and curries. The unique, age-old, and traditional gourmet recipes are now available in a convenient paste form, making it possible to prepare delicacies of highest quality and tastes right in any kitchen across the globe, a press release said.

These new masalas in paste form eliminates the need of adding every other thing which goes into cooking. Add only mutton or chicken for curries and only mutton / chicken and rice for biryanis, the press release added.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teenage girl raped by brother at Pahadishareef

Banne Nawab’s have now rolled out Masala pastes for making Mutton Biryani, Chicken Biryani, Butter Chicken, Chicken Curry, Mutton Qorma, Mutton Curry, Dum Ka Chicken and Achar Gosht with other paste products in pipeline.