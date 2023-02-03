Hyderabad: Teenage girl raped by brother at Pahadishareef

A teenaged girl was allegedly raped by her elder brother at their house in Pahadishareef on the city outskirts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl was allegedly raped by her elder brother at their house in Pahadishareef on the city outskirts.

According to the police, the incident occurred about seven months ago, when the 23-year-old suspect, in the absence of their parents, had raped his sister. “He overpowered and raped the girl when she was alone at home. The girl was scared of the consequences and kept quiet,” police said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youth jailed for harassing minor girl

The incident came to light when he attempted to sexually assault her again few days ago, and the girl informed her parents about it.

Based on a complaint, the Pahadishareef police booked a case under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating.

The youth was taken into custody.