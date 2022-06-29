Utilise young talent from rural areas: KCR to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:02 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and others after inaugurating the T-Hub 2.0 at Raidurg in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday asked IT Minister KT Rama Rao and his team to facilitate startups housed at the T-Hub to use modern technology and find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by people in their daily lives. He wanted them to bring about a qualitative change in the living standards of the general public to help them realise their aspirations.

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the second phase of the T-Hub innovation centre on Tuesday, went around the facility and inspected the infrastructure developed to provide a startup-friendly ecosystem. He appreciated the efforts of Rama Rao and his team of officials towards the growth of the IT industry in Hyderabad.

Interacting with the officials, Chandrashekhar Rao asked them to come up with plans to utilise the young talent from rural areas and provide them employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. In tune with the growth of the IT industry in Hyderabad, he instructed them to improve the civic infrastructure. He advised DGP M Mahender Reddy to collaborate with the startups at T-Hub and improve their technical support system at the Command and Control Room to address cyber crimes.

Rama Rao and the officials explained to the Chief Minister about various facilities at the T-Hub which was strategically developed in a five-road junction inside the Knowledge City. While the first floor has been allocated to venture capitalists, the remaining nine floors have been developed to accommodate around 4,000 startups. The facility also has meeting halls and working stations among others with ample parking facilities. They said efforts were being made to facilitate the growth of gaming, animation and 3D effects in the entertainment industry with Hyderabad as the hub.

On the occasion, the startup founders handed over the Innovation Torch to the Chief Minister marking the inauguration of the T-Hub second phase. He felicitated the founders and representatives of various unicorn companies in the country as well as Hyderabad-based promising unicorn firms.